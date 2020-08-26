Olyphant man's garage transforms into 'unofficial' Trump campaign headquarters

If you see a Trump sign on a lawn in Lackawanna County, it's a good bet that it came from one man: Dave Mitchko.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Dave Mitchko is holding down the fort at the unofficial Lackawanna County Trump campaign headquarters.

He's transformed the garage of his home in Olyphant into a makeshift warehouse to distribute tens of thousands of Trump signs, provided to him by the campaign.

"20,000 strong, to date so far," he tells us.

Mitchko didn't seek out this role. Through a series of mutual friends, he connected with a member of the Trump campaign, who he's been coordinating shipments with since July.

"I'm getting people from everywhere..priests, police, prison guards, you name it, they're here," said Mitchko.

When Mitchko picked up his last shipment of signs, he couldn't even fit them all in his garage. Less than two days later, there were only about 30 left.

"I could never imagine something like this happening, you know, it's unbelievable. I even got invited to drive in the motorcade, which was a big honor for me, on Thursday with the president. I never expected this to be this big," said Mitchko.

Mitchko's garage has captured the attention of Philadelphia Inquirer and Yahoo News, as the focus on northeastern Pennsylvania intensifies ahead of the November election.

"Trump won Luzerne County back in 2016, he lost here in Lackawanna County but we're hoping to change that. I see a lot of enthusiasm and I think it's going to be close," said Mitchko.

Mitchko himself is a prime example of why this area is considered a battleground. He voted for Trump in 2016 as a Democrat, before officially switching to the Republican Party.