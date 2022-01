Michael Rusyn of Olyphant was sentenced Tuesday after a guilty plea in September.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County has been sentenced for his role in the protest at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Michael Rusyn of Olyphant was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation along with $2,500 in fines and restitution.

Rusyn pleaded guilty in September to charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

He admitted to taking videos, pictures, and streaming live on Facebook.