OLYPHANT, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County will appear in federal court Friday for his alleged role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Photos allegedly show Michael Rusyn of Olyphant inside the Capitol during the deadly riot.

Federal authorities say Rusyn admitted to taking videos, pictures, and streaming live on Facebook.

He's charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct.