He appeared in court on Friday.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A man from Lackawanna County has been charged for his alleged role in the insurrection in January.

Paperwork shows that Michael Rusyn of Olyphant had a court appearance on Friday.

Rusyn was charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct, entering and remaining in any restricted building, and related offenses.

Five people died after rioters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6.