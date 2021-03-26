Old Forge residents react to Scavo's charges relating to Capitol riots

Frank Scavo admitted to federal investigators that he was inside the Capitol building during the riots on January 6.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Frank Scavo of Old Forge left the federal courthouse in Scranton after admitting to federal investigators that he was inside the Capitol building during the riots on January 6.

The former Old Forge school director had organized four busloads of people to go down to Washington D.C. for the Donald Trump rally.



Pictures of Scavo inside the capitol surfaced a week after that stampede on federal property.

In Old Forge, people were talking about his charges.

"Maybe he just followed along, like mob mentality. I hope it doesn't reflect bad on us because obviously, not all were there,” said Brandy Updike.

Scavo's attorney, Ernie Preate, says Scavo did not go willing into the building but rather was pushed inside by the surging crowd.

Scavo was charged with four misdemeanors all related to trespassing on restricted grounds, disorderly conduct, and violent entry.

"We have certain laws, and laws are designed to protect all citizens. The rules should apply to everybody,” said George Conrad.

The day after those riots, Scavo reached out to Newswatch 16, where he said he wasn't near the building when that happened.

A week later, a picture of Scavo inside surfaced.

People we spoke to questioned why Scavo would come to Newswatch 16 knowing he was inside the Capitol.



"It was dumb if he's sitting here saying he wasn't there, but there's all this proof. He just made a flat-out lie,” said Destini Moss.

Scavo faces a maximum of three years in prison.

He was released but cannot travel out of the area without court approval and must check in with the court once a week.