Old Forge Republicans gearing up to welcome President Trump to their borough

The President is scheduled to be in town this Thursday.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Throughout Old Forge, Presidential pride is on display



President Trump is expected to make a stop at Mariotti Building Products on Louis Industrial Drive on Thursday, August 20th, and will be speaking at 3 o'clock.



"He's accomplished more in three and a half years that I've seen than I've ever seen before and I've been around quite a while and he's just done some remarkable things,” said Tony Torquato.

Torquato makes drills for the fracking industry at his office in Old Forge and says under Trump's presidency, his business is doing much better.



"He's opened up the oil and gas industry in this country. It's unbelievable. The recent price drop and the price of oil has hurt the entire industry, but it's starting to come back,” said Torquato.

Frank Scavo is a well-known Republican who has run for office in the past and is a former Old Forge School Board Director.

He has an idea why Trump chose his borough.



"Old Forge is right on the border of Luzerne County, we're in Lackawanna County,” said Scavo. “Luzerne County went for Donald Trump big in 2016. I believe Lackawanna County will go for Donald Trump in 2020.”

Trump's visit is set for the day rival and Scranton native Joe Biden is to accept the Presidential nomination during the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin.



"I’m a little tired of hearing Joe BIden and the Scranton man coming to this area and it's great to see Donald Trump coming to this town,” said Andrew Lentowski from Daleville. Lentowski was in Old Forge, grabbing some pizza with his son, Joshua.



For restaurant owners in the Pizza Capital of the World, they say regardless of party affiliation, they would be more than thrilled to serve up a tray to the president of the United States.

"Businesses are down. If he stops by one of these restaurants, it'd be great,” said Pat Revello.

Newswatch 16 did try to speak with someone from Mariotti but they declined.