Old Forge native qualifies for Bassmaster Pro Tour

Jonathan Kelly made the announcement at Geico in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An Old Forge native and fisherman is going pro.

Jonathan Kelly has qualified for the 2022 Bassmaster Pro Tour.

He made the announcement at Geico along North Keyser Avenue in Scranton.

Geico awarded the 25-year-old angler $1,000 to help him with travel expenses and gear as he gets ready to hit the road on the Pro Tour.

Officials say it's the most prestigious level of competitive bass fishing.

"You never know when it's going to happen and fortunately it happened when I'm 25 years old. They definitely say when things are meant to be, they are meant to be," Kelly said. "And this past season was definitely a true showing of that."