Old Forge man facing federal charges related to Capitol protest

A man from Lackawanna County, accused of taking part in the violent protest at the U.S. Capitol was in federal court on Thursday to face charges.

A hearing for Frank Scavo took place Thursday morning at the federal courthouse in Scranton after he turned himself over to authorities.

Scavo is charged with four misdemeanors for allegedly participating in the events in Washington on January 6, when groups of protesters broke into the Capitol.

The Old Forge man had organized a bus trip taking hundreds of people from our area to Washington DC that day to hear President Trump speak at a rally on the National Mall.

Scavo originally said he was not at the Capitol during the riot, but photos later surfaced appearing to show him in the building.