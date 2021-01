The couple is accused of not paying federal taxes on income they earned from their business.

A couple from Lackawanna County has agreed to plead guilty to tax evasion charges.

Lynne Mineo and Richard Mineo of Old Forge were charged after not paying federal taxes on income they earned from their business, a beer store in Dunmore.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the couple failed to report more than half a million dollars in income between 2014 and 2017.