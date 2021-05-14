Old bank on Providence Square now home to Black Scranton Project

A former bank along one of Scranton's busiest streets is set to become a center for arts and culture.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Glynis Johns remembers visiting this old PNC Bank on North Main Avenue in Scranton as a child. As of this week, it's hers.

Johns and her organization—Black Scranton Project—plan to turn the former bank into a center for arts and culture.

"A lot has happened over the past couple of years and I think it's a testament to the fact that this is needed and it's important. it's time for us to really start investing in communities of color," said Johns.

Black Scranton Project catalogs and celebrates the history of black people in the Electric City. Johns says it's only appropriate that the organization's home is in a historic building in the city.

"I want everyone to feel like they can come in here and help, that they can propose programs, have parties, activities. The sky's the limit, basically."

Pnc Bank told The Black Scranton Project that when this was built in 1926 it was built to be the cornerstone of Providence Square. People in this neighborhood say they're excited to see that cornerstone come back.

"I think it's great," said Sam Parlopiano at Samario's Pizza. "I think it will bring attention to the square and gets the bank full."

Samario's Pizza has been on the square for 30 years. The owners here and at other shops say so much business left this area after the bank closed several years ago.

"We were wondering if anybody was ever going to take it over, so now that somebody is going to take it over, that's great," said James Finger at Scranton Gold & Silver Buyers. "It will bring the area back up a little bit. There's a lot of businesses that disappeared over the years."

"Anytime we have people come in and try to do anything good for Providence Square, we're more than welcome to it," said Walter Marchwat at the Taurus Club.

Black Scranton Project plans to welcome the community to the center next month for a Juneteenth celebration.