Officer John Wilding law protects police and K-9s

The new law says that if an officer or K-9 is hurt or killed during a foot chase, the offender can be charged with a felony.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Outside of Scranton Police Headquarters, police officers flanked the fallen officers memorial as state and local officials announced the Officer John Wilding Law.

John Wilding was a police officer with the Scranton Police Department. He died in July of 2015 after he was injured chasing burglary suspects.

Officer Wilding's mother, Mary Wilding, says that after her son's death, she had to do something to honor his memory and protect the men and women who put their lives in danger every day.

"After he died, we heard stories of other officers and police animals being hurt or killed. We realized this is not enough justice for them, and we have to fix that."

This new law carries a lot of weight for officers with the Scranton Police Department, especially those who worked closely with Officer Wilding.

"I was there that night that terrible incident occurred, and I think about it quite often. I love his whole family and for them to do this just means the whole world to us," said Patrolman Scott Benzeleski.

The law was amended before it was passed to include K-9 officers — welcome news for the members of the Scranton Police Department K-9 unit.

"There's something in writing, something that could be justice if something did tragically happen, which obviously we don't want to happen, but if it did, there's something in place," Ptlm. Benzeleski said.

It took six years to get this law passed. Mary Wilding is thankful for those who helped make it possible.

"Seeing this support, I knew a lot of the faces here in uniform. They have become a part of the fabric of my life, and I'm grateful for every last one of them."

Gov. Wolf signed the bill into law on July 17, five days after the anniversary of Officer Wilding's death.