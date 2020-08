A Blakely police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash late Saturday night.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — We're still waiting to find out who is at fault for a crash involving an SUV and police car in Lackawanna County.

An SUV and Blakely police car collided just before 11 p.m. Saturday night on Business Route 6 in Dickson City.

The officer was taken to the hospital.