Office actor out with a new book

Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone, was promoting his new cookbook, which features 177 different recipes for chili.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — A big crowd was at the University of Scranton as one of the stars of the sitcom "The Office" was back in town for a book signing.

But Brian Baumgartner's book is not about the show.

It's a cookbook, and fans of the old sitcom might understand its connection to the show.

"I always loved coming back it's a very, very special place for me," Baumgartner said. "Both the place and the people."

Baumgartner played the role of Kevin Malone on the TV show "The Office."

The sitcom, which used Scranton as the base for the fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin, has been off network TV for nearly a decade.

But still, Baumgartner packed a crowd into a ballroom at the University of Scranton.

He was there to promote his new cookbook, which features 177 different recipes for chili.

Baumgartner's character, very famously, spilled an entire pot of chili in an episode of season five of the office.

He's been known for it ever since.

"People's love of that moment in the show. Yes, it's funny, but it's sort of heartbreaking in a way. To me, it kind of captures the real essence of what The Office was, which is a celebration of ordinary people doing ordinary things, finding the beauty in that," Baumgartner said.