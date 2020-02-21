Ocean State Job Lot set to open in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A discount store chain will soon be expanding into Lackawanna County.



Ocean State Job Lot opened in the old Toys R Us on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre last year.



Now officials confirm they will open another store in the old Toys R Us in Dickson City.



The idea was tossed around a bit last summer but now it's official.



Ocean State says it hopes to have a soft opening in mid-March.



The new addition is expected to bring up to 60 new jobs to this part of Lackawanna County.