DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A discount store chain will soon be expanding into Lackawanna County.
Ocean State Job Lot opened in the old Toys R Us on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre last year.
Now officials confirm they will open another store in the old Toys R Us in Dickson City.
The idea was tossed around a bit last summer but now it's official.
Ocean State says it hopes to have a soft opening in mid-March.
The new addition is expected to bring up to 60 new jobs to this part of Lackawanna County.
Ocean State Job Lot set to open in Dickson City
