The University of Scranton is demonstrating solidarity with victims and survivors of gun violence.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton says it is standing with the victims and survivors of gun violence.

The University's Class of 2020 Gateway is lit up orange with a white cross this weekend to commemorate National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend.

University officials say the lights are to remind everyone to raise their hearts in prayer and their hands in action.