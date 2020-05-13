Investigating coronavirus deaths in nursing facilities

Nursing homes across the state have been epicenters for the spread of COVID-19.

If you look at the data in Lackawanna County, the numbers are staggering. Nursing home residents make up about three-quarters of all the COVID deaths in the county.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Tuesday that his office is investigating how nursing homes across the state have handled the pandemic and when you look at the statistics for Lackawanna County it shows why state prosecutors would want to look into this.

It's no secret that nursing homes have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic but new statistics from the Lackawanna County coroner's office show staggering numbers -- 146 deaths across the county since March 23 and more than 100 of the individuals killed by the virus were residents of nursing homes.

15 facilities in the county have had COVID deaths but four facilities share the majority of them.

According to the Lackawanna County coroner, Allied Services Skilled Nursing has the most with 25 deaths, followed by the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania with 20.

Mountain View Care Center in Scranton has seen 15 and Carbondale Nursing and Rehab had 11.

According to the numbers, more than 70 percent of all the deaths in Lackawanna County originated from nursing homes.

Allied Services Skilled Nursing is by far the biggest facility in the county with 370 beds.

In a statement, officials from Allied Services said: