Nurses training to become forensic nurses in Lackawanna County

There is a shortage of forensic nurses in northeastern Pennsylvania, and with this training, these nurses will be able to do an exam without retraumatizing patients.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Nurses from hospitals and medical facilities gathered Tuesday at the Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale. They're here for Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) training to learn how to perform a forensic rape exam properly and compassionately.

The Women's Resource Center and Victims Intervention Program received funding from the AllOne Foundation to host this 40-hour training program.

"They're opening up rape kits, seeing what's in there, so the first time they're doing it is not working with a victim. Going through victim responses, what's in the rape kit, how to collect evidence, what is and is not evidence," said Sabrina Hannon from the Women's Resource Center.

"We're given all these tools to help this person, make them feel comfortable, and give them that control they had taken away from them," said Hayley Skorupa, RN.

There is a nationwide shortage of forensic nurses, especially in rural areas. A forensic exam can take about five hours or more, and nurses participating in this training are here to better serve their community.

"If we can get that care completed in a quicker, more comfortable manner, that's ultimately what we want to do," said Hilary Beavers, RN.

"It made me realize how important it is I get the correct documentation, statements so that we can help get somebody convicted," said Kristen Jenkins, NP.

"Pick up on red flags and ask questions I wouldn't have asked before. I think more importantly, not just with a sexual assault victim but with victims that may be experiencing domestic violence or human trafficking," said Kayla Evans, RN.

Once they complete this training, nurses will still have to do clinical hours before they are certified.