Nurses demonstrate the need for proper equipment

SCRANTON, Pa. — Health care workers are being hailed as heroes throughout this pandemic.

A group of those heroes gathered outside Geisinger CMC to highlight the challenges they are facing.

Nurses across the country stood outside their hospitals to demand more federally-mandated production of personal protection equipment such as masks, gowns, and gloves.

Health care workers said they became nurses to help patients but lately the stress has been enormous.

"It's difficult for us to come to work and handle our anxiety and handle the anxiety of our families because my family is so anxious with what's going on," Roben Schwartz, President of Geisinger CMC nurses.