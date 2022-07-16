Novena to Saint Ann begins Sunday

It’s the annual Solemn Novena to St. Ann in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Solemn Novena to St. Ann begins Sunday in Lackawanna County.

The ten days of prayer and reflection for Catholics takes place at St. Ann's Basilica on Scranton's west side.

Thousands of whom make the pilgrimage for the novena, believe St. Ann was the grandmother of Jesus Christ.

The novena continues through July 26, the feast day for St. Ann.

This year's preachers are Fr. Rick Frechette and Fr. Paul Fagan.

If you can't make it to the Basilica, services will be live streamed throughout the day on their website.

