'Not your typical job fair' held at Viewmont Mall

About 50 area employers connected with job seekers and students at the skills 2022 Workforce Summit & Career Fair.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce says the event at the Viewmont Mall was not your typical career fair.

About 50 area employers connected with job seekers and students at the Skills 2022 Workforce Summit & Career Fair.

"Our goal is to build a talent pipeline and make sure that our students are career ready for the positions that we have upon graduation and then what's anticipated in the next coming years," said Amy Luyster, Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

In addition, free assistance with resumes and interviewing was available for job seekers.

WNEP was a proud sponsor of the job fair.