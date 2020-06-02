Northeast students to attend other Intermediates

Scranton School District announces changes for students currently attending Northeast Intermediate.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Officials with the Scranton School District unveiled their plan Wednesday night to get students at Northeast Intermediate back into the classroom.

Northeast has been closed since last week due to lead and asbestos in the building, and the district says testing showed it was unsafe to be inside the school.

Now, school officials say the nearly 900 students here will be attending the district's two other intermediate schools, South Scranton and West Scranton, starting this Friday.

The district is holding two informational meetings for parents and students Thursday night, February 6.





The first will be at Southside Intermediate from 4:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m.

The second is at West Scranton High School from 6 p.m to 7 p.m.

Starting Friday, students will report to their assigned schools.

Here's the breakdown of school assignments:

6th-grade students head to West Scranton Intermediate.

7th-grade students are being split up: “Green team” goes to South Scranton and “White team” goes to West Scranton.

8th-grade students will go to school at South Scranton.

Regular education students need to get to their bus stops 15 minutes earlier than usual on Friday.

Special education transportation won't change.

Since students from Northeast will still be out of school Thursday, bagged lunches will again be provided at these two locations in the city from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

The Boys and Girls Club of NEPA on 609 Ash Street

Electric City Academy (Monticello) 1739 Dickson Avenue

The district says air quality testing will continue on Thursday at Northeast.