MOSCOW, Pa. — A school in our area has announced a temporary switch to virtual learning due to COVID outbreaks.

The high school students in North Pocono are going virtual starting Wednesday; other grades will remain in-person.

All planned sporting events and extracurriculars are being rescheduled.

The hope is to have the high school kids back in class next week in the North Pocono School District.