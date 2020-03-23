Nonprofit offering help and hope

A nonprofit with locations in both Scranton and Wilkes-Barre is adjusting the services it offers in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

SCRANTON, Pa. — With so many businesses across the state forced to close their doors, one place promises to remain open. No one is allowed inside, but Keystone Mission will continue to operate on West Olive Street in Scranton.

"We're right here with you trying to get you through this. We're alongside with you. That's what Keystone Mission is all about," Justin Behrens said. "Helping the community get back on track, get them back, hit the population that's really in need and neglected during the process of this epidemic."

The faith-based, nonprofit is dedicated to providing help and hope to homeless, hungry, and hurting people in the community. Volunteers say the panic buying happening in response to the coronavirus outbreak has impacted that population, especially.

"It trickles down to the poor population where they are not able to get those goods and get those services that they need. There's lack of those services and lack of those products."

Keystone Mission usually does the emergency food bag distribution once a month, Now, it's three times a week because of higher demand.

"I know the supermarket shelves are kind of bare, so it means a lot that these people can come here and we're able to help them. It's a great feeling," said volunteer Jennifer Ruggiero.

The emergency food assistance program is available for anyone affected by the pandemic, no questions asked. And during a time of social distancing, volunteers here want to promote spiritual closeness.

"They may come here looking scared and looking like they are lost. When they leave, they have not only a bag of food, they've got that hope knowing we're right here praying for them and we're going to get them through."