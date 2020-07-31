No spectators at Scranton graduations

Mayor Cognetti was worried too many people would attend.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District says no spectators will be allowed at the district's upcoming graduation ceremonies.

Mayor Cognetti worried that the number of people in attendance would be more than the 250 people allowed by the Governor at outdoor gatherings.

West Scranton High School's graduation is still set for Tuesday, August 4, at 4 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Scranton High School will have two ceremonies on August 4: one at 6 p.m., one at 8 p.m.

Administrators will assign students to a ceremony.