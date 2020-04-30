No shortage of meat at Schiff's

Shelves are stocked at the grocery outlet in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Employees at Schiff's stocked the shelves with pounds of meat and customers filled their carts with beef, pork, and poultry on Thursday.

Despite news of a potential meat shortage nationwide, management at the wholesale grocer in Scranton says it hasn't yet been impacted.

"We as a company saw about three, four weeks ago that we might be running into some situations and we immediately started addressing the issues and going out to our supplies and securing product. So right now, we're sitting very well," said Mark Reese, president of Schiff's Marketplace.

The problem, nationally, isn't actually a shortage of meat. It's a shortage of workers at meatpacking plants. An increasingly infected workforce has led some plants to slow production or shut down altogether.

Earlier this week, President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to keep such plants open.

"Some of them at the slaughterhouses are having some experiences where there's some people that have come down sick or called off, reduction in their lines, slowing down of their lines, which causes a little bit of a delay in getting the product through, so there are some issues there," Reese explained.

Customers we spoke to say the shelves weren't as full as they usually are, but they were still able to get everything they came for.

"We got pork, chicken, beef, and some snacks," John Hiedcavage said.

"Not a problem, mostly chicken, just to keep us stocked up, just in case," Tom Moroski said.

The one thing Schiff's says customers can anticipate changing when it comes to meat is the price tag.

"Prices have been jumping up," Reese said. "We're having to react to it. We're trying to keep the prices as much in line as possible. We do take the consumer and our customer in mind when we're pricing, but some prices have been jumping up."

Some stores have placed limits on the number of certain products you can buy at one time.