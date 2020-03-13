No school next week in Diocese of Scranton Catholic school system

SCRANTON, Pa. — Catholic schools in the Diocese of Scranton will closed for at least a week and begin distance learning next week.
The diocese issued a statement Friday saying the schools will close for a minimum of five school days, from March 16 through March 20.
Schools will also be moving to distance learning effective Monday, March 16. All teachers have prepared to deliver instruction to our students through the use of the email system.
The closure decision impacts the following schools:
BRADFORD COUNTY
- Epiphany School, Sayre
- Saint Agnes School, Towanda
LACKAWANNA COUNTY
- All Saints Academy, Scranton
- Holy Cross High School, Dunmore
- La Salle Academy, Jessup
- Our Lady of Peace School, Clarks Green
- St. Clare/St. Paul School, Scranton
- Saint Mary of Mount Carmel School, Dunmore
LUZERNE COUNTY
- Good Shepherd Academy, Kingston
- Holy Family Academy, Hazleton
- Holy Redeemer High School, Wilkes-Barre
- Holy Rosary School, Duryea
- Saint Jude School, Mountain Top
- Saint Nicholas/Saint Mary School, Wilkes-Barre
- Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter
MONROE COUNTY
- Monsignor McHugh School, Cresco
- Notre Dame Elementary School, East Stroudsburg
- Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School, East Stroudsburg
LYCOMING COUNTY
- Saint John Neumann Elementary School, Williamsport
- Saint John Neumann Jr./Sr. High School, Williamsport
RELATED: Closings, cancelations, delays