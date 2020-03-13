No school next week in Diocese of Scranton Catholic school system

Schools will also begin "distance learning."

SCRANTON, Pa. — Catholic schools in the Diocese of Scranton will closed for at least a week and begin distance learning next week.

The diocese issued a statement Friday saying the schools will close for a minimum of five school days, from March 16 through March 20.

Schools will also be moving to distance learning effective Monday, March 16. All teachers have prepared to deliver instruction to our students through the use of the email system.

The closure decision impacts the following schools:

BRADFORD COUNTY

Epiphany School, Sayre

Saint Agnes School, Towanda

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

All Saints Academy, Scranton

Holy Cross High School, Dunmore

La Salle Academy, Jessup

Our Lady of Peace School, Clarks Green

St. Clare/St. Paul School, Scranton

Saint Mary of Mount Carmel School, Dunmore

LUZERNE COUNTY

Good Shepherd Academy, Kingston

Holy Family Academy, Hazleton

Holy Redeemer High School, Wilkes-Barre

Holy Rosary School, Duryea

Saint Jude School, Mountain Top

Saint Nicholas/Saint Mary School, Wilkes-Barre

Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter

MONROE COUNTY

Monsignor McHugh School, Cresco

Notre Dame Elementary School, East Stroudsburg

Notre Dame Jr./Sr. High School, East Stroudsburg

LYCOMING COUNTY