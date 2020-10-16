No property tax increase in proposed Lackawanna County budget

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — No new taxes -- that's part of Lacakwanna County's proposed budget for 2021.
The $138 million plan does not call for a property tax hike, but commissioners do anticipate running a $2.3 million deficit.
"Cost of government does go up, so we've got to continue to try and find ways to cut it down, or the real thing to do is to drive economic development and build the tax base, but that's been difficult during the course since the pandemic started. It's hard to get people to invest at this point," said Commissioner Jerry Notarianni.
Public hearings will be held before commissioners have to finalize the budget by December.