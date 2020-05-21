No end in sight for Lackawanna County

Numbers don't appear to be going down as quickly or as steadily as other counties.

SCRANTON, Pa. — While many counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania are starting to see a steady decline in the number of new coronavirus cases each day.....with some even moving to the "yellow phase" of the state's reopening plan on Friday, Lackawanna County's numbers remain stubborn.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 32 new cases in Lackawanna County on Thursday. One of the metrics the state is using to determine when a county can move to the yellow phase is recording fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people over the course of 14 days. To meet that goal, Lackawanna County needs to get down to 7 new cases per day.

For people who live here, it's disappointing to see.

"It's too bad, it really is. Everybody has to suffer for this, you know? It's too bad we have to go through this," said Pat Shea.

About half of all cases in Lackawanna County are in nursing homes - counting both residents and employees. And about 80% of all deaths in the county are in nursing homes.

"From my end, I say because of these nursing homes, we're paying a penalty for the numbers when we should probably be in the yellow at this point," said Paul Durkin of Moosic.

Others say they're in no rush to get out of the red phase.

"I think another two, three weeks makes a big difference in the long run. It's definitely worth it," said Bill Jackson of Old Forge.

"This is a serious disease and I wish people would see it, they don't see it. We have freedom. I get out of the house, I can go to the store. But I know how people feel losing their jobs, it's bad, it's really sad," said Linda Jones of Moosic.

"There will be an end in sight eventually. We just have to be patient and take it in stride. I just went through a bout of breast cancer a year ago and I finally came to an end with that and I figure there will be an end with this too. We just have to bear with it," said Phyllis Potosky of Old Forge.