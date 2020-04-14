No-contact tire repairs with 'Jack'

The pandemic is changing the way some essential businesses are operating. They're forced to come up with ways to minimize contact while still serving customers.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Meet "Jack" -- the mobile tire shop for Jack Williams Tire. It wasn't built with a global pandemic in mind, but its owners say it's sure been helpful these days.

"A lot of people don't understand how we fit a tire shop in a van, but we came up with a very efficient way, some state-of-the-art equipment to make it doable, in order to do it in a van. We basically did put a tire shop inside a van," Jason Williams said.

"Jack" and a technician have been out on the road stopping at customers' houses and changing tires during the stay-at-home order.

"Just the fact that people want to stay in their house, they don't want to go out in public. it's just a great way for us to stay at home if someone comes do the work for us, good quality work."

Chris and his wife have their hands full in quarantine, so they scheduled a tire replacement to come to them in Olyphant.

The owners of Jack Williams say "Jack" was designed to save customers' time but in this unprecedented time, it's become a necessity.

"Now it's a lot of people have a lot of time, but they can't leave their house. Now we just come to their house and do it for them and sort of check off some of the things they need to get off their list eventually anyway," Williams said.

Tire replacements take about an hour and Jack Williams has designed the process to be contact-free.