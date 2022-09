This follows the school district's earlier changes requiring students to have clear bookbags.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District announced that it will stop allowing bags of any kind, to be carried into Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The new bag restrictions are extended into district-sponsored events, including sporting and musical events.