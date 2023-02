The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsored the prom for people with special needs at the LCBC church.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It was a night to shine in Dickson City.

Guests received VIP treatment, including a red-carpet experience.

There was lots of dancing and each guest was crowned king or queen of the prom.

This was the first in-person prom in three years.