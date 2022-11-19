'Night at the Ritz' gala held in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The theme of the 6th annual gala at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale was 'Night at the Ritz'.
It was a fundraiser for the Susquehanna County Recreation Center. There was music, food, and even a silent auction.
Newswatch 16's very own Courtney Harrison emceed the gala.
"It just echoes what a great community we live in. And our fundraising. A big shout out to our fundraising committee, all volunteer, nobody gets paid to do this. I just want to make sure they get recognition for that and we're just thankful, thankful and blessed," said Ashley Kilmer, President, Board of Directors, Susquehanna County Recreation Center.
Money raised from the event will go toward construction of Susquehanna County's first recreation center.
