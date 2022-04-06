Next Stop For Jason Shields Is Division II Thomas Jefferson University

Shields averaged 21 ppg his senior year at Scranton

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — In the district championship game Jason Shields finished with 17 points and his last home game 28. It was that kind of season for the Scranton Knight guard leading his team to an overall record of (23-3) and just recently signing to play Division II basketball in state at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

Congratulations to @Jefferson_MBB Antonin Kemkeng and Erik Timko for earning Academic All-Area honors!https://t.co/30WY9QYp5q — Jefferson Rams 🐏 (@JeffersonRams) April 14, 2022

"I'm definitely excited.Obviously with everything going on to be able to move on to the next level is a blessing," said Jason.

Shields a phenomenal Little League baseball player chose the court over the diamond. Looking back he is glad he did.

"I always knew that I wanted to play basketball in college. That was what I was going to go for. I think right as COVID hit and all the baseball things we're canceled. They canceled the whole school season so I think that was really when I think basketball. I think basketball I have to focus in on basketball," added Jason.

Senior Season Highlights (23-3) 2x Lackawanna League POTY | 2x League Champion | 2x District 2/4 Champion | All-Region POTY | 2x 570Sports MVP | 1,334 points | LLHoops District POTY | Lackawanna League All-Star | 570Sports All-Star Captain | Lynett MVP https://t.co/dvRb2Snf2E — Jason Shields (@Jasonshields_3) March 18, 2022

Jason spent a lot of time here at Riverfront Sports in Scranton training for those tough games in the Lackawanna League Division I and all that hard work here at Riverfront Sports paid off for Shields his senior season. And Shields have some classic moments inside Scranton's gym leading the Knights and Shields finishing 2nd team all state in 6A.

"I couldn't of done it without you know without the help of my teammates and my coaches," again said Jason.

Shields averaged over 21 PPG this past season, won the Lynett, a league title and districts. And went over a 1,000 points in his career. His name already on a banner inside the gym at Scranton High.

Scranton Knights the #1 team Boy’s Basketball 2021-2022 season. Record of 23-3 and won the Lynett Tournament, League and District Championships pic.twitter.com/XrJibPxyNo — SteveLloydWNEP (@SteveLloydWNEP) April 21, 2022