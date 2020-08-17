New zero-tolerance policy for ATV riders on D&L tracks

Officials in Lackawanna County say ATV riders are making Delaware-Lackawanna Railroad tracks unsafe. They're trying out something new to put a stop to it.

MOOSIC, Pa. — People have been enjoying a peaceful ride on the trolley through Lackawanna County for decades, But county officials say careless ATV riders are putting the railroad track and their own lives in jeopardy.

"This track is an active track, not just the trolley but freight trains are used in private property, and we're concerned somebody is going to get injured bad, and we're in a desolate area, and it would take time to get them evacuated out here so our concern is safety, plus the damage of the track," said Wayne Hiller, Electric City Trolley Museum manager.

James Kosydar sees it firsthand as the chief conductor for the Trolley Museum. He says in the 20 years he's been doing this, he has never seen the situation with off-road vehicles this out of hand.

"I don't know if it's because people aren't working, if it's stimulus checks, people have more money because of that, but everyone seems to be able to buy one now," said Kosydar.

Museum officials say it's far too easy to get stuck on the track, and if a trolley or a freight train is coming, it's very likely you won't hear it.

"We come down, this car has an opportunity to possibly see them and stop, it's still 30 tons, it's hard to stop this car. This is 30 mile an hour track, so the train, it's way more difficult, next to impossible. And they don't understand that they're playing with their own life," said Kosydar.

The county hopes its new enforcement efforts will make riders think twice.

"The Lackawanna County Sheriff's Department is pitching in, and we're going to start patrolling the area and it's going to be zero-base tolerance level, so people will be fined," said Hiller.