New Year's resolutions and COVID-19

New year, new you? Gyms are welcoming new members this week. Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington got some tips for sticking to those resolutions at a Scranton gym.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Michelle Romanaskas is seeing a lot of new people come through her doors these days looking for a fresh start.

The owner of TRYBE Boutique Fitness Studio in Scranton says the pandemic has people making health a priority.

She said, "The healthier you are, working out, nutrition, even just mindset, mental health, all those things go hand in hand especially right now, it is so important. So for my clients, I just always preach - this is not a New Year's resolution. This is a lifestyle."

Laura Freedman of Scranton is no newbie to TRYBE. But around this time of year, she's surrounded by plenty of first-time gym-goers.

She has some advice for them.

"Be easy on yourself. At the end of the day, you're taking that first step, and that's always the hardest one. If you ever fall off the wagon, miss a gym day, anything like that, you shouldn't beat yourself up over it," explained Freedman.

But not everyone feels comfortable working out in person right now. So Romanaskas is still offering online classes, so you can work out from the comfort of your own home.

Others thrive on this energy, getting that adrenaline going in a group.

Whatever your preference, Romanaskas says the important part is staying consistent regardless of the date on the calendar.