New trees, plaque added to Novembrino Park in Arbor Day ceremony

The Arbor Day ceremony was twofold, honoring both the Earth and the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Four new trees will soon grow tall in Novembrino Park in Scranton.

The city's Shade Tree Commission held a ceremony Friday, welcoming local officials and front-line workers as part of an Arbor Day celebration.

"We wanted something that was going to bloom and be a permanent reminder to what we went through during COVID-19," said Norma Jeffries.

Nurses, doctors, police, and paramedics helped put the trees in place.

During the ceremony, officials compared these essential workers to what a tree does for the Earth and how important they are to live and survive.

"It's about life. It's about hope. It's about giving, and to be invited here and to be able to participate with other healthcare entities in the city is just so powerful," Renee Blakiewicz from Geisinger.

A plaque was also unveiled, recognizing all the front-line workers who pushed through the pandemic.

It will serve as a reminder to everyone who visits the park about those challenges. Healthcare workers we spoke with say it's an honor.

"Just to be able to come back to the park and remember some of the good things that happened and some of the good bonds that we had and we create it during the pandemic. It's a great symbol to all of our healthcare workers," said Patricia Redman from Commonwealth Health.

"Future generations will be able to look at these trees and see that this is a reminder of what happened back in 2020 and 2021," Jeffries said.