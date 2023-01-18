New study shows high cancer rates in northeast Pennsylvania

A new report from an area non-profit shows an alarming trend in cancer rates across northeastern Pennsylvania. Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub breaks it all down.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A report from the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute (NRCI) shows cancer rates in our area for the most common types of cancer are higher than the rates nationwide.

They looked at comparing the cancer landscape of our area to that of the U.S. as a whole.

So, what's to blame for the trend?

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub spoke with folks at the NRCI, and they said lifestyle choices are the biggest thing that contributes to cancer risk, especially tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and sun exposure.

We trend higher than the U.S. rate, and folks at the NRCI say that could be for a number of reasons.

"For example, smoking increases the incidence of many cancers, obviously lung but also other cancers such as head, neck, bladder, colon, breast, also alcohol consumption, increased alcohol consumption can also increase your risk for many cancers," said Karen Ryczak, and Registered Nurse at Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

They also said lung cancer is the most common type of cancer diagnosis in our area, which can obviously be linked to tobacco use, but other factors too.

"The second cause of lung cancer is radon exposure, and we also know that here in NEPA, also the northeast part of the country, actually we do have higher pockets of radon," added Ryczak. "So, that's something else individuals can do to reduce their risk is have their house, you know, tested for radon exposure and remediate. If there is a high level."

NRCI also says cervical, throat, and mouth cancer are common in our area as well.

Now, even though our area trends are older than other places in the U.S., this study did account for things like age and race in the research, so that did not have any swaying in these results.

What folks at the NRCI recommend you do to lower your risk in addition to making healthy lifestyle choices is to get screened, and they can help with that even if there are insurance or cost barriers in the way for you.

If you are interested in any type of prevention resources, whether it be a screening, warning signs, or a list of doctors, NRCI has a lot of resources available They can be found here.