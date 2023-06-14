Shelter helping single dads

A nonprofit that assists people experiencing homelessness will be opening a new facility in Lackawanna County.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Volunteers are hard at work sprucing up a house in Scranton that will soon provide a roof over the heads of families experiencing homelessness.

Krista Murray is the executive director of the Catherine McAuley Center and says the house was provided by the Scranton Housing Authority.

The McAuley Center's mission is to assist women and children experiencing homelessness. Now, they are expanding their services to help single dads with kids and whole families.

"We're getting everything ready to make this house a home for the people who are coming in, and just some external things, and then the all the joys that come with a home too, so replacing a furnace and a water heater," Murray said.

The Keystone Job Corps Center in Luzerne County provided some of the volunteers who are learning a trade and are happy to help a good cause.

"Some of our students are experiencing similar situations in their own lives. So, this is a good way to help out the community and learn a little bit about their craft and their trade," Matthew Lazar said.

Based on the number of requests so far this year, the center knows the need is out there, and this is a good place to start.

"Our shelter that we already have in Lackawanna County and Luzerne County serves about 60 people each year, too, so we expect to see a similar pattern this year," Murray said.

Murray says they will be choosing families to move into the three-bedroom house based on the size of the families.

The new shelter is expected to be finished by July.