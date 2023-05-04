New salon complex offers one-stop shopping

If you're in the market for a Mother's Day gift, you might want to know about an event happening on Saturday in Lackawanna County.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Marley can take care of your hair color; Taylor can do your nails; Dawn has your skincare covered.

These are just a few examples of the services you can get at Allure Salon Group in Moosic. This group of beauty professionals all have their own personal studios housed under one roof in Lackawanna County.

"The main thing I love about being at Allure is that I get to just turnkey come to work every day. There's no drama, no stress, and I just get right to work and do my job," said Taylor Clarke, owner of Taylor Made Nails.

"I love it. We get to be as creative as we want, and we get to create that one-on-one experience that is really important," said Marina Salamido, owner of Marina Esthetics.

"When I came here to America, I went to school, and here I am, I own a business in Montage Mountain," Flor DeNucci, owner of DeNucci's Beauty Spa & Unisex Salon.

"They come and go as they please. They set their own prices, pick their own products," said Karen Kaminski, owner of Allure Salon Group.

And they design their own space. For the owner of Salon Sinister, that means wall-to-wall Halloween vibes.

"Being able to create a space that is like-minded, like myself, I'm so comfortable in my environment. And I can create something that's out of the ordinary—a non-traditional space, for non-traditional people," said Marley Serino, owner of Salon Sinister.

They're looking for more people in the beauty industry to come on board, but they're also looking for new clients. So, whether you're in the market for a Mother's Day gift or looking to treat yourself, this Saturday's open house is for you.

"We just want to let the community know we're here. If you're a hairstylist or any beauty professional looking for a home, we are the home for you," Clarke said.

Here are a few more examples of the services found inside this almost 9,000-square-foot facility.

"I offer Hydra-facial oxygen facial chemical peels, radiofrequency micro-needling, laser resurfacing, and organic and medical-grade skincare as well," said Dawn Quinn, owner of SkinSmart.

"I offer eyelash extensions, lash lift and tint, the brow lamination, facial and body waxing. I also do just normal eyebrow tinting and eyelash tinting," said Mia D'Oro, owner of Gold Esthetics.

"We offer injectables. We have a skin tightening laser, and I'm the permanent makeup artist doing a powder brows and lip blush," said Rebecca Bartlett, owner of Pristine Contours MedSpa.

If that all sounded like another language to you, it's OK. That's what the open house is for. Oh, and the mimosas will help too.

It's all taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Allure Salon Group is located inside The Shoppes at Montage.

