New rules for ATV and fireworks nuisances

Unregistered ATVs, gas stations will be fined in Dunmore. Scranton will vote on same ATV ordinance and the use of fireworks.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — During Monday night's meeting, members of the Dunmore Borough Council unanimously voted on an ordinance that prohibits illegal ATVs from driving up to fill their tanks at gas stations. People caught could face fines of up to $600 and 30 days in jail. The borough has had ongoing issues with unregistered ATVs driving on the streets, which is also illegal.

Scranton city council also has this issue and is proposing the same ATV ordinance at Tuesday's council meeting.

"Everyone on council has gotten the same complaints over the last two or three months and we knew that something needed to be done. I think this will really help our citizens and keep our city safe," said Scranton City Council President Billy Gaughan.

It didn't take long for our cameras to find ATVs driving on the streets in Scranton, first on Moosic Street, and then later off West Market Street.

We caught up with ATV riders at Lost Trails ATV Adventures in Dunmore, where ATVs can pay to ride on their property.

Joe Laspada came up from New Jersey to ride with his family. He says they have similar problems with ATVs in New Jersey and isn't sure this will help stop the problem.

"I think that the people that don't have their quads registered are going to remain and they're just going to ride them illegally," said Laspada.

Another part of this ordinance states that if gas stations allow these unregistered vehicles to fill up, they can be also fined.

We spoke to one gas station owner in Dunmore who says that fining gas stations is unfair because they can't always keep track when people pay for gas with a credit card outside.

Officials say they hope they can work with stations to help deter illegal vehicles from gassing up to prevent the gas stations from being fined.

"That will help our police department be able to enforce getting the ATVs off the road because they can't chase them," continued Gaughan.

Fireworks have also been a nuisance in Scranton. The proposed ordinance up for a vote would amend the current ordinance that allows for consumer-grade fireworks to be set off in the city.