New playground unveiled on first day of school at Lackawanna Trail Elementary

As the ribbon was cut to the new playground, the first day of school got a whole lot better for students at Lackawanna trail Elementary.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — As the ribbon was cut to the new playground, the first day of school got a whole lot better for students at Lackawanna trail Elementary. Marisa Ryon is a Kindergarten Teacher at the school and says while her kids came prepared with all their supplies, they were only worried about one thing.

"Their first question was 'when can we play' so they've been waiting to come out [to the playground]'" said Ryon.

It didn't take long for these kindergarteners to test out every swing and slide and bridge on this new 185 thousand dollar playground. Much of it was built by the help of teachers and students volunteering their time. And, the reviews on the new equipment are in.

"I love it," said one kindergartener. "There's so many fun things," added another.

And while it looks like all fun and games, the learning doesn't stop just because it's recess. Principal Brian Kearney says this will benefit the students in many ways.

"Not only are we focused on the mathematics and the reading and writing, but were also focused on developing socially, developing emotionally. And this is a big part,' said Kearney.

Starting off the year with lots of smiles, that never goes for granted.

"I think it was lost a couple years ago when we were glued to a screen. So, our focus this year is to just be face to face, learning and having a lot of fun," said Ryon.