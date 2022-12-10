New owners for Gibbons Ford in Lackawanna County

It's the end of an era for a car dealership in Dickson City. The owner is heading for retirement, and new owners coming in.

Example video title will go here for this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Gibbons Ford has been in business in the Dickson City area for more than 70 years. It's changed locations a few times, but the faces in charge have mostly stayed the same — including current owner John Grow.

Grow has worked at Gibbons Ford for more than 30 years and has owned the business for the last 20. but his time at the top is coming to an end. Grow is retiring and sold the dealership to a Rhode Island-based company called Tasca Automotive Group.

Grow says it was important to find someone who valued the family-owned business and how it operated.

"When I went out on the search for someone to buy it, that was the number one criterion, that they have to have our values, and they do."

He says after the last couple of years during the pandemic, he felt like this was his time to go.

Other than maybe some new signage, Grow says all of the staff at Gibbons Ford will remain.

Cindy McMyne has worked at the dealership for the past seven years and says she was surprised to hear about the changes but is hopeful for the future.

"They seem family-oriented. They seem to not want to change anything here and are happy with the way that John has run the business, and that was one of the reasons they chose this place."

While there may be a change in ownership at Gibbons Ford, customers we spoke with say that won't deter them from doing business here."

"I've been a loyal customer since 2012, so as long as they keep it as it was, I have no problems with that," Diane Caruso said.

"Everything they do here since they've been here in the new place is very organized, and everything has always worked out well for me," William Hiller said.

Grow says he's looking forward to not waking up stressed, playing a little more golf, and spending time with his family in his retirement.