New mural unveiled in Scranton

The unveiling was a part of Scranton's First Friday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A new work of art was unveiled in downtown Scranton as part of First Friday.

Scranton Tomorrow celebrated its new Mural Arts Program with a dedication ceremony of The Dream mural.

The art by Eric Bussart and Emmanuel Wisdom is located at the corner of Mulberry Street and Adams Avenue.

The Dream, inspired by Martin Luther King Jr., is the first in a series of public art projects planned for downtown Scranton's business district.

"MLK's message is kind of a beautiful timeless of just love and acceptance. We thought that this quote just really embodies that. We wanted to uplift the community and just make it look beautiful for people on their commute, walking by, just improve the area," said Bussart.