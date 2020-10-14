New location for Lackawanna "Dress for Success"

All of the organization's services can be found under one roof.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An organization that helps women enter the workforce has moved to a new spot in Lackawanna County.

Dress for Success Lackawanna held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at its new location in downtown Scranton.

The office has moved to the second floor of the Marketplace at Steamtown.

"The move to the Marketplace has allowed us to hold all of our programs and all of our services all in one location and we are centrally located so it makes it much easier for our women to get to us," said Executive Director, Mary Ann Lezzi.