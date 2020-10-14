New location for Lackawanna "Dress for Success"

SCRANTON, Pa. — An organization that helps women enter the workforce has moved to a new spot in Lackawanna County.
Dress for Success Lackawanna held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at its new location in downtown Scranton.
The office has moved to the second floor of the Marketplace at Steamtown.
"The move to the Marketplace has allowed us to hold all of our programs and all of our services all in one location and we are centrally located so it makes it much easier for our women to get to us," said Executive Director, Mary Ann Lezzi.
Since opening in 1999, the organization has provided support, development tools, and business attire to more than 6,000 women in six counties.