New life for old tavern in Scranton

A former Scranton staple that's sat vacant for years is finally opening up again with a new owner and a new look.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The sounds of new life can be heard on the corner of a Scranton neighborhood after years of quiet.

The former Farr Street Tavern is returning under new ownership, and the ladies at Perfection Salon across the street can't wait.

Tina Marino has lived nearby her entire life and fondly remembers the old bar.

"My girls, of course, we work late nights, so it's food, we get out of here, and we have a couple drinks, some food, so we're happy about it!"

The old tavern has been closed for a few years.

John Basalyga, who owns several properties throughout the city, bought the place about a year ago. Desmond Ryder, his head of construction, tells us they wanted to maintain the integrity of the building, so instead of tearing it down, they're just renovating it.

"We thought it would be a good opportunity for the area. The Farr Street Tavern is a staple in the area, and it had been neglected for a while, so we decided to give it the life that it deserves," Ryder said.

Sam Davis lives right next door. She's especially excited for the bar to be ready so she can sleep in again.

"It's been kind of loud, especially I've been home recovering from a surgery, and our bedroom is right next to this, so it's fun to wake up to in the morning!" Davis laughed.

But she'll be happy to be that close to the tavern in a few months when she can practically reach out her window to grab a drink.

"It'll be nice to just kind of walk out and go right in!"

A lot of people we talked to expect the tavern to be a walking destination, but if you do plan on driving here, the developers are utilizing a nearby lot for parking.