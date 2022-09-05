New indoor archery range opens in Dunmore

Whether it's your first time picking up a bow and arrow or you're an experienced hunter, High Tines Archery & Outdoors is open for you.

DUNMORE, Pa. — It's where middle school students Owen and Krysta spend a lot of their free time now - High Tines Archery & Outdoors in Dunmore.

"I kind of find it addicting. When you hit good shots, it makes you feel good," said seventh-grader Owen Smargiassi.

"I've gotten a few people to come down, and they've enjoyed it. So I'm excited to get some more people involved," said eighth-grader Krysta Saar.

Greg Gondella opened the place with his wife Maria less than a month ago.

"There needed to be a different type of shop here, one that catered to everybody, not just to more advanced level shooters," Greg said.

Whether it's your first time picking up a bow and arrow or your thousandth, there's room for everyone at this 30-yard indoor shooting range.

"We had a 3 year old in here that shot for his first time, and we've had 67 year olds in here shooting," Gondella said.

What keeps them coming back? Like Owen said, it's addicting.

And for a lot of people, it's a form of therapy.

"It's a different type of stress relief. You don't have to be great at it; it's just fun. You get to try something that you've maybe never tried before," said Gondella.

If you discover you have a knack for it and want to hone your skills even more, there are programs and classes for kids and adults.

Krysta and Owen are in the Junior Olympic Archery Development Program.

"That's our big thing – youth. We want to see as many kids in here as we can. The sport can't grow anywhere without them," Gondella said.

High Tines is open to the public six days a week. It's also available for events, such as birthday parties.