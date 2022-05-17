New hospital ready to open in Dickson City

More than 250 jobs come with the opening of this facility on Main Street.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — On Tuesday, Lehigh Valley Health Network officials and community leaders cut the ribbon on the new hospital in Dickson City. The campus on Main Street will offer emergency and outpatient services.

"Right here, with easy access to Interstate 81, you'll find world-class care backed by a legacy of excellence at LVHN. This campus will be an indispensable part of the community, healing its residents and helping them live their best lives," said Dr. Michael Rossi, LVHN executive vice president.

Lehigh Valley Hospital(LVH)–Dickson City includes more than 100,000 square feet filled with state-of-the-art technology. The hospital has seven operating rooms.

More than 250 jobs come with the opening of this facility.

Debbie Sudo is the anesthesia manager and a Clarks Summit native. She says she's happy to be working closer to home again.

"I'm absolutely blessed to be part of such an excellent health care system. This area really needs and deserves excellent care and health and I'm glad to be able to be part of it."

Dickson City officials worked closely with LVHN on this project.

"This whole project took four-plus years. We saw the building in Dickson City coming down Main Street, all the trade workers that worked here, the bagel shop across the street, retail areas, the economic boom, and it will continue to be a boon just having this here," said Dickson City Mayor Bob MacCallum.

The hospital expects to open its doors to patients after final inspections.

LVH-Dickson City Ribbon Cutting It's a beatiful day in Lackawanna County for the long-awaited ribbon cutting of LVHN's first hospital in the region! Let's us see your excitment in the comments! #LVHNProud #lvhnlive Posted by Lehigh Valley Health Network on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

