New Halloween Light Show at Lakeland Orchard & Cidery

The Halloween Light show opens September 18.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It's a new Halloween attraction that's meant to be seen only at night.

Lakeland Orchard & Cidery in Scott Township, near Carbondale, is getting ready to open its the newest attraction, the Halloween Light show.

The mile-long trail features over 50,000 lights and animated figures.

The owner says the idea for the show stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the mid to late spring we were looking around wondering if we were even going to be able to open, and so we saw the drive-thru experience as a super safe way for people to still get out have to experience in the fall, just in case we couldn't get open," said Jeff Roba.

The orchard was allowed to reopen and has been since August 1, offering a variety of things to do, like cutting your own flowers or picking your own apples.

The owner believes the new Halloween light show, which opens on September 18, is just a bonus to the business.

While it's a little hard to figure out during the daytime, what exactly these light structures are, the owner says at nighttime when it's darker out, you'll have no problem seeing what the lights make out.

"Afterwards, people can stop in around the public firepits to get warm. They can go to the burger shop to get a bite to eat. The cider bar will be open," said Roba.

But that's not all. The family's other business, Roba Family Farms is also set to open September 18, for the start of the season.

Both properties have added several safety guidelines guests will need to follow.

Masks must be worn at all times, handwashing and sanitizing stations are throughout the property, and social distancing will be enforced.

The owners are encouraging those who plan to visit the orchard or the farm, to purchase tickets in advance, because there is limited space available.