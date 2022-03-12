New food pantry opens in Lackawanna County

A volunteer group in Lackawanna County opened its new food pantry Saturday in Dickson City.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Valley Village of Volunteers formed during the Covid-19 pandemic to deliver free groceries to senior citizens in Olyphant who were unable to leave their homes.

It then expanded into an improptu food pantry, serving 8,000 pounds of food every week to 120 families.

As the pandemic started to wind down, members realized there was still a need for food in the mid-valley.

That's why they opened the food pantry Saturday to all in need.

"Anybody who needs help, primarily because we are in Dickson City, we are targeting the mid-valley area, but if somebody came from Scranton or a little further out, we are not going to turn anyone away," said Tom Czachor, Valley Village of Volunteers.

The food pantry will be open every other Saturday at the former Dickson City Community Ambulance Building on Eagle Lane in Lackawanna County.