New facility expected to bring more than 400 jobs to Olyphant

The facility replaces the old Cinram plant, which was demolished in June of 2020.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — State and local leaders signed their names on the final beam — a new manufacturing plant in Olyphant. The facility replaces what was once one of the largest employers in Lackawanna County.

"The property that you see today, in one month from now, we will be bringing in the equipment. And by mid-May, we will start to actually install the first line," said Roberto Villaquiran, CEO of the new company, the CANPACK group.

CANPACK is a manufacturer of aluminum, steel cans, and glass bottles.

Governor Wolf says the new facility will create more than 400 jobs over the next three years.

This is CANPACK's first plant in the United States and will serve as the U.S. headquarters.

"This project also puts Lackawanna County on the map for national and international firms to take a look at our work ethic, quality of life, business infrastructure, and residence," said Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Domenick.

The old facility was demolished less than a year ago.

The building used to house Speciality Records, later known as WEA manufacturing, then Cinram, and finally Technicolor.

It employed thousands, but less than 200 people worked there when the plant shut down in 2018.

"It left a big void. Originally, there was 4,000 jobs when it was Cinram," said Jerry Tully, vice president of Olyphant Borough Council.

Borough officials are excited about the prospect of another major employer in the area.

"Not only does it generate more work, and we have people right now who are out of work, but it also generates revenue for our borough, helps all the businesses surrounding the area, so it truly is a blessing," said Tully.